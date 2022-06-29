Dubai: A recently graduated Saudi doctor from the Deakin University of Australia is being hailed as hero after he saved the life of an old woman who was found lying on the ground with compound fracture in her ankle in Melbourne, local media reported.
Abdullah Nidaa Al Enazi, who was sent from King Fahd Medical City of Riyadh on a scholarship to Australia, was returning to his residence after finishing his shift at Austin Hospital when he saw the woman lying on the ground in a pool of blood, in the parking lot.
She was later found to have suffered a compound fracture in her ankle.
As the first responder, Al Enazi gave her first aid, and succeeded in stopping the bleeding. He tried to wake her up and talked to her and her grandson who was accompanying her reassuring them before the arrival of an ambulance.
Al Enazi alerted the emergency system after contacting the Austin Hospital. Soon the emergency team came from the hospital and thanked him for saving the woman’s life.
After the patient was taken to the emergency department, he stayed with her to reassure her grandson who was in shock and crying.
The hospital authorities lauded the heroic act of Al Enazi and thanked him for saving the woman’s life and handling her situation in an exemplary manner.