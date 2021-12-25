Dubai: Four Egyptians of the same family were killed in a tragic accident while on way to perform Umrah in Mecca, local media reports.
The family consisted of a father, a mother and five sons. The horrific accident took place in the Saudi Capital of Riyadh. According to media reports, the father, mother and two sons died in the accident while three other sons survived but are still in hospital.
Two sons are still in the intensive care unit at Al Quwaya General Hospital, and the fifth son was transferred to King Salman Hospital in Riyadh due to the seriousness of his condition.
The Egyptian Minister of Manpower, Mohammed Saafan, ordered the Egyptian labour attaché Ahmed Ragaei, at the Egyptian consulate in Riyadh, to coordinate with the consulate to expedite the transfer of the bodies of the victims to Egypt for burial and to follow up the condition of the injured boys.
According to Ragaei, the deceased was working as an engineer at the Al Ahlia Restaurants Company.
The company’s management was contacted and confirmed the presence of the deceased engineer on the job, and pledged to pay the financial dues to the deceased’s family, Ragaei said.