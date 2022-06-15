Dubai: A former Saudi ambassador has been sentenced to five years in jail after being found guilty of misusing his powers, local media reported.
According to the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), the ex-ambassador was convicted of misuse of position for personal gain and embezzlement of public funds.
Nazaha also said a former prosecutor was arrested and sentenced to two years in jail as well as a fine of SR50,000 after being convicted of bribery.
In addition, six judges were arrested, jailed and fined over corruption charges. A judge (former Shoura Council member) was convicted of bribery and sentenced to seven years and six months in prison and fined SR500,000. Six citizens were convicted as well on bribery charges. They were sentenced to two years and six months in prison and fined SR100,000 each.
Another judge (head of the Execution Court in one region) was also convicted of misuse of position for personal benefit and gain, and was sentenced to one year in prison.
A former judge at the General Court in one of the regions was also arrested over bribery and forgery he committed in cooperation with another judge. Both also cooperated to forge a ruling. The prime suspect was sentenced to four years and six months in prison and fined SR110,000.
Another judge was convicted of bribery (accepting mediation of the first accused) and forgery. He was sentenced to two years in prison and fined SR10,000. A female citizen was also convicted for using a forged document and was sentenced to one year and 6 months in prison and fined SR10,000.
In recent months, Nazaha has cracked a series of corruption cases.