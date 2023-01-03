Cairo: Civil defence personnel in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca found the body of an expatriate after he had been swept away by floods caused by heavy rain this week, a local new portal has said.
The man, a national of Myanmar, had been swept away by the flash floods that hit a Mecca district on Monday, Sabq reported.
His body was found around 13 kilometres away from his site south of Mecca, the report said.
The body was handed over to a hospital morgue as the incident was referred to competent agencies, it added.
Mecca and several other areas in Saudi Arabia have been lashed by torrential rains this week.
Education authorities in Mecca ordered schools in the city remain closed on Tuesday for the third straight day due to rainy weather.
Classes are instead conducted online via the government Madrasty platform, local media said.
Similar decisions were taken suspending in-person classes in other areas of the kingdom including Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif and Medina