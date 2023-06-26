Dubai: Two devoted Egyptian sisters, Jamalat and Suad, who saved and dreamt of performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca for over 20 years, experienced a bittersweet journey when they finally arrived at the holy city.
The sisters began saving for the sacred pilgrimage in 2002 and were a constant support to each other. Their bond and devotion were rewarded when both secured seats for the Hajj despite not being chosen in the initial lottery.
Their journey, however, took an unexpected turn when Jamalat passed away in Mecca on the fifth day of their pilgrimage.
In an emotional interview with local media, Suad revealed the last moments she shared with her beloved sister and how she was grappling with the overwhelming grief in a land far from home.
“Jamalat was my crutch, my support. We had plans to witness the world together,” Suad poignantly described her sister.
Initially, the heartbroken Suad couldn’t find the strength to continue the Hajj rituals without her sister. It was in Jamalat’s last wishes, which she had shared with everyone before their journey, that gave Suad the strength to carry on. Jamalat had asked to be left in Mecca if she passed away during the Hajj.
Suad said, “We wanted to experience the beauty of Hajj together. She asked everyone to let her stay in Mecca if she didn’t make it. Alhamdulillah, our Lord chose her.”
Suad, though deeply saddened, found solace in the fulfilment of their lifelong dream and her sister’s final wish.