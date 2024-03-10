Cairo: A decision to partially Saudise the dental profession went into effect on Sunday after a six-month deadline as part of Saudi government efforts to provide jobs for citizens.

Last September, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources gave private sector dental institutions six months to readjust their status and meet the proscribed rates of initial 35 per cent of their manpower.

The decision applies to facilities employing three or more dental professionals.

The ministry has stipulated that the Saudi dentist’s monthly salary registered in the social insurance organisation should be at least SR7,000.

In September, the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, announced Saudising the dental profession in the private sector initially by 35 per cent starting from March 10.

The Ministry of Health said it will follow up the implementation of the decision geared towards increasing Saudis’ engagement in the labour market.

Incentives

Compliant private sector institutions stand to benefit from incentives offered by the Ministry of Human Resources to help employ Saudis.

These incentives include support to the process of looking for qualified employees, training as well as having access to Saudi employment programmes.

Saudi Arabia, a country of around 32.2 million people, is home to a large community of expat workers.

In recent years, the kingdom has launched a series of initiatives to employ its nationals and replace foreign workers in several fields including education, telecommunications and real estate as part of a labour policy known as “Saudisation”.

In January, authorities unveiled a plan to partially Saudise engineering jobs. The decision will take effect on July 21 to localise 25 per cent of engineering professions in private sector establishments that employ at least five workers each in these jobs.

In December, labour authorities said a decision to localise jobs of sales, purchases and project management went into effect. The Ministry of Human Resources said the sales professions are initially Saudised by 15 per cent covering jobs of sales manager, retail sales manager, sales specialist, wholesale manager, information technology and telecom equipment specialist, and sales agent.