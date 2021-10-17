Cairo: Distancing signs, in place for months at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, have been removed as the holy site has returned to its full capacity amid easing of restrictions against COVID-19.
Rows of worshippers Sunday performed the Fajr (dawn) prayers at the mosque without distancing for the first time in more than a year.
“We are ready to launch a plan to ease precautions at all departments and sectors, allowing all services to return in full capacity,” said Saad Al Mohaimid, the deputy head of the general president for the Grand Mosque affairs.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia has announced relaxing COVID-19 restrictions whereby wearing the face mask is longer mandatory in outdoor places starting from Sunday.
The relaxed measures also allow return to full capacity at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet Mosque in Medina, Islam’s two holiest sites.
However, worshippers and workers will continue to wear face masks at all times and fully vaccinated. Worshippers are also required to obtain permits via the health Tawakkalna and Etamarna apps to be allowed into the two mosques.