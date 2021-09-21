Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia has administered more than 41 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, through 587 centres across the Kingdom, it was announced by the Health Ministry.
The Kingdom continues going ahead vigorously with its plan to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of its population with the aim of achieving herd immunity in early October, according to expert estimates.
The average number of doses given daily reached 365,000.
More than 21 million people, or nearly 64 per cent of the total Saudi population, have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of those who received two doses of the vaccine reached about 14 million, representing nearly 44 per cent of the population.
The Kingdom has introduced recently a series of preventive measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus with limiting access to only vaccinated people to public places as well as to public and private entities.
It made the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to enter government and private entities, effective Aug. 1. Vaccination is mandatory for entry to all economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment and sporting activities, as well as to all government and private establishments and educational institutions, in addition to the use of public transportation.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) recently issued a directive that Saudis will be banned from travelling abroad without receiving the two doses of the vaccine, starting on Aug. 9. The Tawakkalna application is used to check the immunisation status of citizens and residents.
The Ministry of Health announced on Monday 63 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 546,612, while the recoveries rose to 535,602 cases, after 71 patients recovered and the total number of deaths reached 8,667.