Dubai: Saudi Arabia has scrapped PCR test requirements and institutional and home quarantine for arrivals to the Kingdom, starting from Saturday as part of easing COVID-19 related precautionary measures.
According to an official source at the Ministry of Interior, negative PCR test and quarantine are no longer required from passengers coming to the Kingdom.
The Kingdom also scrapped physical distancing at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet Mosque in Medina, while wearing facemasks is still mandatory.
The Kingdom has also lifted the suspension of direct flights and arrival to the Kingdom from the following countries (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Afghanistan).