Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has clarified that switching between COVID-19 vaccines approved in the kingdom is safe, effective and valid for all age groups and protects against coronavirus mutations.
“The age group 12-18 years can switch between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while adults can switch between all vaccines, which include: Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna,” the ministry said.
It added AstraZeneca is one of the vaccines the 12-18 age group has not been allowed to use.
The ministry urged those who are eligible to receive the vaccine and have already received one dose, to make an appointment for the second jab. Doing so, it added, helps to prevent infections especially of the mutant strains of the virus.
In August, the kingdom recognised two Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm, and Sinovac. The vaccines which are now recognised in Saudi are Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.
On October 13, the kingdom reported 55 new infections and 52 recoveries, as well as three deaths over the last 24 hours.
The total number of infections recorded therefore stood at 547,704 including 536,730 recoveries and 8,751 fatalites.