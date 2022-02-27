Dubai: Saudi Arabia has abolished the age requirement for Umrah pilgrims to enter the Two Holy Mosques after two years of being in place to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah worshippers must have their health condition as “Immune” on the “Tawakkalna” application in order to issue a permit to enter the Two Holy Mosques via “Eatmarna” application.
Wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing are still mandatory at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
Saudi authorities called on all visitors and the workers at the Two Holy Mosques to comply with the precautionary measures, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.
This is in addition to adhering to the timing for the entry on the basis of the stipulated time mentioned in the Umrah and prayer permits issued by Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications, and complying with the instructions issued by the authorities at the Two Holy Mosques.