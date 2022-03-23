Cairo: Several restrictions related to COVID-19 for arrivals in Saudi Arabia using the King Fahd Causeway, linking the kingdom and Bahrain, have been lifted, the operator of the major bridge has said.
The King Fahd Authority said that the scrapped restrictions include the mandatory vaccination certificate, PCR tests before and upon arrival as well as quarantine for travellers, Saudi news portal Ajel reported.
The authority attributed relaxation of the curbs on the 25km-long bridge to a marked decline in coronavirus cases in the kingdom where 99 per cent of the targeted population aged 12 and above have also been inoculated against the coronavirus.
Saudi Arabia earlier this month lifted most COVID-19 including cancelling mandatory PCR tests as well as institutional and home quarantine for arrivals in the kingdom.
The King Fahd Causeway was inaugurated in 1986 and has since been vital for movement between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, two members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.