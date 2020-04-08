The suspension in fighting was agreed in part to avoid a potential outbreak of COVID-19

A man wears a protective face mask amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a market in the old quarter Sanaa, Yemen, on March 18, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Riyadh: The Saudi-led military coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen starting Thursday in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a senior Saudi official said.

“We are announcing a ceasefire starting (Thursday) for two weeks. We are expecting the Huthis (Yemeni rebels) will accept. We are preparing the ground to fight COVID-19” in Yemen, the official said.