5% of 2020 budget to be cut in areas with least social and economic impact

A boy wears a protective face mask, as he rides a bicycle, after Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on the province of Qatif, following the spread of coronavirus, in Qatif, Image Credit: Reuters

Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s government has agreed on cutting 50 billion riyals ($13.32 billion), representing less than 5 per cent in its 2020 budget, in areas that have the least social and economic impact, state news agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday citing Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan.

“The government took measures to curb impact of oil price drop and will take additional measures to deal with expected price decrease, the minister added.