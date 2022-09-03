Cairo: Saudi police had arrested eight people, including two women, suspected of carrying out a series of burglaries targeting houses in the capital Riyadh, Saudi media reported.
The arrests included five Yemeni residents, one man from Burkina Faso, a Burundi female domestic worker and a Saudi woman.
The male members of the alleged ring were to unleash break-ins and steal jewellery, electronic devices and other valuables from houses while the women’s role was to sell the stolen items, according to media reports.
Police retrieved part of the booty, the total market value of which was not disclosed. The suspects were referred to public prosecution.