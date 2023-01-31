Dubai: The body of missing Saudi tourist was retrieved from Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday morning, Saudi and US media reported.
Abdul Rahman Falah Al Enazi was reported missing after having dinner with his friends in a restaurant in the downtown area on Thursday evening. He was not seen alive after walking away alone at 2:30am on Friday.
Al Enazi’s body was recovered by the Cleveland Fire Department. His body was found in the waters of Lake Erie near to where he was last seen.
According to media reports. Al Enazi’s elder brother Badr said that his brother accompanied him to the US nearly three months ago.
Badr informed local authorities in Cleveland, the Saudi Embassy and consulate in the US about the disappearance of his brother. Cleveland police launched a search to find the man near to where he was last seen in the popular tourist district near the East 9th Street Pier along the lakefront.
It was reported that Al Enzi left his jackets, mobile phone and wallet before he left his friends. The cause of the death will not be announced until the body is examined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.