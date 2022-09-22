Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled huge celebrations marking the 92nd anniversary of its National Day with festivities featuring air, maritime and firework shows as well as live music.
Fighter jets, as well as military and civil aircraft will stage in 13 major Saudi cities the biggest air show in the kingdom’s history to celebrate the National Day on September 23, Okaz newspaper said.
The air shows will be performed over 10 days in cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khubar and Dammam.
Saudi Royal Navy will also participate in the celebrations with high-profile shows of boats in the port western city of Jeddah and Al Jubail in the Eastern Province.
Earlier this week, head of the state General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al Sheikh, launched a nine-day programme for celebrating the National Day. Titled “It Is Our Home”, the nationwide programme, the biggest in the history of national celebrations, runs through September 26, Okaz said.
Events include 12 entertainment festivals in different parts of the kingdom featuring shows, interactive and heritage activities.
Over 200 performers will also participate in a National Day operetta due Friday in Madina.
And when the clock strikes 9 Friday night, fireworks will be set off simultaneously in 18 Saudi cities to light up skies in green and white, the colours of the Saudi flag.
Over four days that began on Wednesday, the internationally renowned Cirqus Du Soleil is staging performances especially designed to mark this year’s National Day at the Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.
An online video, posted by the Saudi news portal Al Marsd, has shown Saudi uniformed female conscripts participating in a parade staged by the Interior Ministry as part of the National Day celebrations. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has taken major strides for women’s empowerment and boosting their engagement in public life.
The Saudi National Day, annually celebrated on September 23, marks the foundation of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.