Cairo: Saudi education authorities have warned against the use of schools to house school workers, according to a local media report.
The warning was made by the education department in the Saudi capital Riyadh in a circular issued for schools, underlining compliance with a ban on using school buildings to house workers, Saudi news website Akhbar24 reported.
Failure to comply with the ban is considered a “violation,” said the circular that emphasised the necessity of observing rules set for the school guard’s housing.
The circular, according to the report, cites “observations and transgressions” related to the misuse of school guards’ housing to accommodate other school workers.
Last year, the Saudi Education Ministry set rules for employing school guards. The terms made it obligatory for applicants to the job to be Saudi nationals, holding an education degree of a secondary school certificate at most, or at least literacy, and be not less than 35 years of age for females and 25 years for males. The applicant also must be noted for good behaviour and not have been previously convicted in a dishonouring or breach of trust case, or dismissed from a government job.
On August 20, more than 6 million students returned to their schools across Saudi Arabia after the end of their summer break.
The three-semester school year in the kingdom is spread over 38 weeks and features 60-day different holidays, in addition to a 68-day summer break.
According to an official schedule, the first semester runs until November 16. The second is due to begin 10 days later and runs until February 22, while the third will start on March 3 and end on June 10.