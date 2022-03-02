Dubai: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa arrived in Riyadh where he was received by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state-run press agency SPA said on Wednesday.
In a statement issued by King Hamad upon his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport, my visit and meetings with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in continuation of the coordination and consultation between the two GCC nations.
“We reiterate our appreciation and gratitude of the blessing efforts carried out by King Salman to serve Gulf, Arab and Islamic issues and the ongoing role Saudi Arabia plays regionally and internationally for a better future for the peoples in the entire world,” King Hamad said.