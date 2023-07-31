Dubai: It’s a story of cultural exchange that has touched hearts of Saudis.
Shireen, a former maid from Sri Lanka who spent seven years working in Saudi Arabia, is now using her culinary skills to create a bridge between her homeland and the Kingdom.
Back in Sri Lanka, she’s been warmly welcoming Saudi tourists, not just with the usual island hospitality, but with a spread of traditional Saudi dishes she mastered during her time abroad.
Her unique story has swiftly caught attention, resonating with many on social media.
During her employment in the Kingdom, Shireen learned to prepare a variety of popular Saudi dishes, including kabsa, maqlooba, biryani, as well as traditional coffee and tea.
She shared her experiences in a TV with Al Arabiya, explaining how she brought these culinary skills back to her homeland to cater to tourists from the Kingdom.
Her hospitality extends beyond just serving food.
Shireen, now a chef, insists that every visitor to her home leaves a written memory of their visit.
She maintains a special notebook for this purpose, allowing guests to pen down their thoughts and experiences.
A video of Shireen, chatting in broken Arabic and preparing her guest room for visitors, has gone viral on social media.