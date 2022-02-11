Dubai: The organizing committee of the Saudi Games 2022 on Thursday revealed that the Arabian Leopard will be the mascot for the event, which will take place in Riyadh from March 10 to 20.
The committee has choses the Arabian leopard as part of a campaign to increase awareness and prevent the extinction of the endangered animal.
The campaign also aims to help define the goals of the Global Arabian Leopard Fund and promote the cause, especially after the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) warned the animal is considered among the critically endangered species.
February 10 is already celebrated in the Kingdom as the Arabian Leopard Day.
The mascot includes the games logo with three colours of the Arabian leopard. The games’ organising committee urged the public to participate and propose names for the mascot through an online link.