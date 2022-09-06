Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced that all foreign tourists visiting the kingdom have to comply with these requirements, local media reported.
According to Al Watan newspaper, all visitors have to follow the rules and regulations applicable in the kingdom and have to always carry identification documents. In addition, they have to fulfill the main purpose for which the visa is granted.
According to the regulations, the visit visa holders are not allowed to perform Hajj or Umrah except under a Hajj visa; and are not also allowed to perform Umrah during the Hajj season.
They are cannot engage in paid or unpaid work and have to adhere to the validity of the visa and the permitted period of stay.
Earlier last week, Saudi Arabia has made it easier for tourists to enter the kingdom by streamlining and relaxing its visa options, effective September 1.
Residents from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE —the GCC countries— can now apply for electronic tourist visas (eVisas), according to the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia.
Tourists from the 49 eligible countries can apply for a tourist visa online through quick and easy-to-use eVisa platform before travelling or upon arrival in Saudi Arabia through the visa offices of the Immigration Department.