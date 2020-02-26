Cairo: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune arrived Wednesday evening in Saudi Arabia for his first foreign visit since he took office in December. He was welcomed at his arrival at the King Khaled airport in the capital Riyadh by Interior Minister Prince Abdel Aziz bin Saud and the city's governor Prince Faisal Bin Bindr Bin Abdul Aziz, the official Saudi news agency reported.

During his three-day visit, Tebboune will hold talks with Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammad.

Their talks are expected to focus on boost of cooperation between the two Arab countries and the regional developments, including the conflict in Libya, a neighbour of Algeria.