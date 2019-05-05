Drivers urged to not to speed and use their mobile phones while driving

Riyadh: Two cars collided on a highway in north Saudi Arabia, killing six people, a local official said on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred on the Rafha-Arar road in Saudi Arabia’s border north region on Saturday, spokesman for the Red Crescent Authority in the area, Mesaed Ghali Al Anazi, said, according to news portal Ajel.

Three ambulatory teams from the Saudi Red Crescent rushed to the site after they were alerted on the accident.

“The necessary ambulatory services were offered and the bodies of the dead were transported to the General Rafha Hospital,” he added.

The exact cause of the mishap was not immediately known.

However, Al Anazi urged motorists to observe vigilance while driving and avoid speeding and talking on cellphones.

Footage posted by Ajel showed wreckage of the two cars in a roadside desert spot in the aftermath of the collision.

Road crashes resulted in 10,961 deaths in Saudi Arabia in 2017, according to official figures.

The tragedies were mainly blamed on reckless driving.

Traffic accidents in the kingdom have dropped by 33 per cent in recent years, a report by the governmental Traffic Safety Committee said.