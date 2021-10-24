Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: As many as 15,688 violators of residency and labour laws and border security regulations have been arrested in Saudi Arabia within a week, local media reported.

The arrests were made during joint field campaigns carried out by various units of security forces and the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) from October 14 to 20.

Those arrested included 7,088 violators of the residency laws, about 6,985 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 1,615 violators of the labour law.

A total of 406 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 57 per cent were Yemenis, 41 percent were Ethiopians, and 2 percent belonged to other nationalities while 10 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom crossing borders. The security forces also arrested 20 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

The total number of violators, who are currently subject to the punitive measures, accounted for more than 86,628 including more than 77,314 men and 9,314 women, while the cases of 71,819 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents for their deportation.