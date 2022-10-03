Cairo: Twenty-seven people were hospitalised after they were injured in a bus crash heading to the Saudi holy city of Mecca, the kingdom’s Red Crescent said.
The bus was carrying 50 passengers in the western city of Taif when it had the crash, the local Red Crescent branch added.
Eight ambulance teams were dispatched to the site of the accident where they found 38 people in need of medical assistance. Twenty-seven of them were transported to nearby medical facilities, it said.
The cause of the mishap is not clear yet. However, Okaz newspaper reported that the bus had flipped over.