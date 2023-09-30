1,790 vehicles seized across Saudi Arabia for illegal parking in disabled spots

Dubai: A total of 1,790 vehicles have been seized in Saudi Arabia for unlawfully occupying spaces designated for individuals with disabilities, as reported by The General Directorate of Traffic. The initiative covered various regions of the Kingdom, aiming to enforce respect and compliance with the parking regulations set for disabled persons.
According to the official account of Saudi Traffic on the “X” platform, the initiative is part of a broader field campaign to enforce parking regulations and ensure that spaces designated for disabled individuals are used appropriately. The campaign has successfully identified and seized violating vehicles in numerous areas of the Kingdom.
The spokesperson for the General Directorate of Traffic emphasized that this operation aligns with their ongoing efforts to monitor and control traffic violations in all regions. The directorate urged the public to cooperate fully and adhere to the stipulations and rules outlined in the traffic system.
The traffic department clarified the fines imposed on those who unlawfully park in spaces allocated for individuals with disabilities. To preserve these spaces for those who genuinely need them, the Kingdom has enforced a fine ranging from 500 to 900 Saudi Riyals for parking violations in these designated areas.
Furthermore, officials warned that non-compliance and failure to respond to these fines would result in the escalation of the violation, eventually leading to the impoundment of the offending vehicle.