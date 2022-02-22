Dubai: At least 16 people of different nationalities were injured in Saudi Arabia as a result of a drone attack targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan, local media reported.
Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted a drone targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan, the Coalition said yesterday.
According to media reports, three of the injured were in a critical condition.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia “has resumed launching cross border attacks from the Sana'a International Airport,” the Coalition said according to the state news agency (SPA).
“Preparations are underway for a large-scale military operation. The Houthis must bear the consequences of these practices targeting civilians.
“We will take firm measures in compliance with international law to protect civilians,” the coalition added.