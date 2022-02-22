Damage after the projectile landed in the Saudi Jazan region as shown in civil defence photos.
File picture shows damage after an earlier Houthi attack in the Saudi region of Jizan. Image Credit: Saudi Civil Defence

Dubai: At least 16 people of different nationalities were injured in Saudi Arabia as a result of a drone attack targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan, local media reported.

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted a drone targeting King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in the city of Jizan, the Coalition said yesterday.

According to media reports, three of the injured were in a critical condition.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia “has resumed launching cross border attacks from the Sana'a International Airport,” the Coalition said according to the state news agency (SPA).

“Preparations are underway for a large-scale military operation. The Houthis must bear the consequences of these practices targeting civilians.

“We will take firm measures in compliance with international law to protect civilians,” the coalition added.