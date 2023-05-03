Dubai: Eleven Asian expatriates and one Saudi were arrested by Saudi security forces for trafficking drugs and possessing weapons in Sakaka city, Al Jouf region in the Kingdom.
Security patrols raided their residence and confiscated drugs and firearms that were found in their possession.
Methamphetamine pills and cannabis, as well as other narcotic tablets and various types of contraband, were among the seized narcotics.
The police apprehended mobile phones, two firearms, ammunition, sharp-edged weapons and cash.
The suspects have been referred to the competent authority for legal action.
Saudi authorities advised citizens and residents to cooperate with authorities to tackle drug promotion and report any suspicious drug trafficking or promotion activity.