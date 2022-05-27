Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has asked 11 ministries and government entities to develop a Unified National Visa Platform, Saudi media reported.
As per the decision taken on May 17, the National Information Centre (NIC) will host the Unified National Visa Platform.
The cabinet decided to transfer the Online Visa Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to NIC. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will be responsible for all work visa applications submitted and sent for approval to the Unified National Platform for Visas at MOFA.
The adoption of the Unified National Visa Platform does not entail any change in the existing electronic systems and procedures currently in force at the Ministry of Interior and its platforms, including those pertaining to the Border Law, the Recruitment Law and the rules for dealing with expatriates.
The cabinet decision also included the creation of a technical working team at MOFA. Its members include representatives from MOFA, NIC, Digital Government Authority and National Cybersecurity Authority to ensure the transition of hosting of the visa platform from MOFA to NIC within a period not exceeding one year from the date of the cabinet decision.