Dubai: A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced 11 Asians to seven years in prison each after being convicted of financial fraud in which they impersonated bank employees. They will be deported after serving their jail terms.
The suspects were arrested after an investigation conducted by the Financial Fraud Unit at the Public Prosecution.
The fraudsters were involved in SMS scams, in which they sent fake text messages to victims and asked them to update their confidential bank data to access their finances and ultimately drain their accounts.
The Public Prosecution said it will continue to protect funds from all forms of crimes, and will bring anyone, who involves in financial fraud, to justice, seeking severe penalties for them.
It urged the public to be vigilant and not to respond to fake SMS messages and phone scams.