Cairo: More than 1 million travellers used the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Saudi Arabia and Bahrain during the school holiday that followed the first semsester in the kingdom late last month, the operator of the vital bridge has reported.
The King Fahd Causeway Authority added that 402,339 vehicles had crossed the facility during the same period from November 25 to December 3.
The King Fahd Causeway was inaugurated in 1986 and has since been vital for movement between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, two members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
Earlier this year, several COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals in Saudi Arabia using the facility were lifted.
Relaxation of the curbs on the 25km-long bridge was due to a marked decline in coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia.