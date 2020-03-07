Land crossing with the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain will be limited to commercial trucks

Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced that land crossing with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain will be limited to commercial trucks only, according to a tweet from the Kingdom's official news agency.

Moroever, arrivals from the three countries are temporarily restricted to entry through airports, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.

TRANSLATION OF TWEET ABOVE "With regard to the entry of Saudi citizens and residents in the Kingdom coming from the Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, this procedure will take effect at 11:55 pm on Saturday 12 Rajab 1441 AH corresponding to March 7, 2020 AD."



An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that as per the recommendations of the health authorities in Saudi Arabia, the government decided to temporarily restrict entry to the Kingdom for travelers from the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain to the following airports only:

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah

King Fahd International Airport in Dammam