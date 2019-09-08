Yemen security forces in Aden. Image Credit: AFP

The governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have welcomed the response by the Legitimate Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council, on the Kingdom’s call for dialogue, saying it is “a major and positive step” towards ending the recent crisis in the governorates of Aden, Abyan and Shabwa.

The two countries said it is important to continue working under “this positive environment and in a spirit of brotherhood” to renounce division.

In a joint statement, the governments of both countries said that they have been working in close coordination with various parties to implement a ceasefire.

They also said they have been preparing for a constructive dialogue to end the dispute and address its effects, as part of their responsibilities being in the Coalition Supporting the Legitimate Government in Yemen, and in continuation of their political and military efforts to contain the crisis.

This statement follows a previous one issued on August 26th 2019 pertaining to the events that took place in Yemen’s interim capital of Aden.

They also called for an immediate end to all military operations as well as violations against any public and private property, the need to stop media propaganda, and for parties to take responsibility to overcome the crisis, as well as prioritise the interests of the Yemeni people who seek security, stability and unity.

Furthermore, they called for the clashing parties to work seriously with the Joint Committee formed by the Kingdom and the UAE, to monitor and stabilise the cessation of military activities or any others affecting public order.

The two governments went on to reaffirm their continued support for the Legitimate Government of Yemen in its efforts to preserve the Yemeni state, defeat the Houthi militia, terrorist organisations operating in Yemen and Iran’s expansion scheme.