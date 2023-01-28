Dubai: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Riyadh on Saturday on an official state visit.
Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, the Qatari Emir was received by Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, Deputy Ambassador of Qatar to the Kingdom Hassan bin Mansour Al Khater, and a representative of the royal ceremonies.
This visit is the second of its kind in less than two months. Earlier last December, Sheikh Tamim visited the Kingdom to participate in the China-Gulf summit which brought togwther Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.