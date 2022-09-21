Dubai: Qatar has banned the entry of visitors to the country through its air, land and marine borders from November 1 to December 22, to ensure the smooth and successful organisation of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held in Doha from 20 November to December 18.
The entry of visitors will resume on December 23, the Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday. The holders of Qatar Hayya Card, a fan ID issued for those attending the FIFA World Cup 2022, will be allowed to enter the country, starting from November 1 until December 23. They are permitted to stay in the country until January 23.
Categories who are exempt from the entry ban include Qatari citizens and residents and GCC citizens holding a Qatari ID card. Holders of employment visas and work entry permits are also exempt from the ban.
Humanitarian cases of passengers travelling through the Qatari airports are exempt if they obtained approval from relevant authorities through the official application platform.
The ministry appealed to everyone to abide by the new travel rules to ensure the successful organisation of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022