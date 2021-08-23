Abu Dhabi: The Qatari Government on Sunday set a date of October 2 for the first Shura Council polls, according to the Qatari news agency QNA.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad has issued a decree setting the date for the country’s first legislative elections.
The decree called on citizens whose names are registered in the voters’ lists in all electoral districts to cast their votes in the election.
In addition, the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa, called on citizens to participate positively in the first elections to be held in the history of Qatar.
The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior wished the applicants success, and a fair and civilized competition.
He stressed that these elections are taking place under the national unity laid down by the Emir.
He added: “Our principle in the elections is the complete conviction that Qataris are equal in rights and duties, and that this principle is achieved by observing the provisions of the constitution, national traditions and customs, and through the established legal and constitutional tools and procedures.”
Last month, the Interior Ministry announced the formation of a committee to supervise the election.
In the election, voters will elect 30 members of the 45-strong council. The emir will appoint 15 others. All of them were previously appointed by the emir.
The council offers consultation on draft laws.