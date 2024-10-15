Dubai: Qatar will soon hold a referendum allowing citizens to vote on constitutional amendments that will include a proposed return to the appointment system for its Shura Council, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani announced on Tuesday.

The announcement was made during his annual address at the opening session of the council on Tuesday, signaling a potential shift in the country’s legislative framework.

“Thoughtful change is the reliable path to development and fulfilling the aspirations and interests of the people,” the Emir said, emphasising the importance of adapting to meet the evolving needs of Qatari society.

The proposed amendments, prepared by the Council of Ministers, aim to enhance the values of justice and equality among all members of society.

“Qatar’s Constitution is the legal bulwark for these aspirations and interests,” Sheikh Tamim said.

He addressed the assembly saying that in 2021, he had tasked the Council of Ministers with drafting necessary legal changes, including those of a constitutional nature, to bolster equal citizenship.

One of the key amendments includes a return to the system of appointing members of the Shura Council, a shift from the current model where two-thirds of the council’s members are elected.

“I refused to let provisions in the constitution remain awaiting implementation, so I took the initiative to call for elections,” the Emir added, acknowledging that while some loyal citizens had reservations, he believed in upholding the constitution’s mandates.

Experiment

The move comes two years after Qatar held its first parliamentary elections since the Shura Council’s establishment in 1972.

The 2021 elections were seen as a milestone in the nation’s political evolution, with citizens voting for two-thirds of the council’s 45 members. The remaining third continued to be appointed by the Emir.

“We are all family in Qatar,” Sheikh Tamim noted, addressing concerns about potential divisions arising from electoral competition.

“The competition among candidates took place within families and tribes, and there are different assessments regarding the repercussions of such competition on our customs, traditions, and social cohesion.”

The Emir described the elections as an “experiment” that has been carefully studied, leading the government to propose these constitutional amendments.

The Council of Ministers will proceed with necessary actions regarding other legislative changes, ensuring all processes align with the nation’s laws.

A Qatari official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the results of the upcoming referendum would be binding.