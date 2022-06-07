Cairo: Qatar has said it withdrew unlicensed books deemed “contradicting Arab and Islamic culture”.
The Ministry of Culture said in a brief statement the recall was made from a book store to protect society’s values.
The ministry described the bookshop as illegal.
“The ministry will take the necessary legal measures in this regard,” it said without giving further details.
The contents of the withdrawn books or their authors were not disclosed.
The withdrawal announcement came a day after Qatar said it had summoned the Indian ambassador in Doha and handed him a memorandum vehemently rejecting a ruling party official's remarks about the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) amid rage in the Muslim world.