Cairo: Qatar has launched 17 new electronic services covering issuance and renewal of residency permits (iqamas) as well as expatriates’ em-ployment from abroad, local media.
The new services were announced by the Interior Ministry at a major home security exhibition in Qatar.
The new services raise to 307 the total number of services available to citizens and expatriates at Metrash2, a free mobile app enabling users to get access to a wide range of official services via smartphones.
The latest additions feature six iqama-related services, three others for employment recruitment and registration of commercial establish-ments.
The services handle requests for issuance, renewal and cancellation of residency permits. They also receive applications seeking cuts in fines imposed on expatriates, a procedure requiring approval from Qatar’s Ex-patriate Affairs Department.
One new service, meanwhile, allows Qatari citizens to get e-approval of recruiting domestic labour.
Expatriates account for around 2.3 million of Qatar’s overall 2.7 million population.