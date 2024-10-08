Beirut, Lebanon: Doha launched an "air bridge" to transport medical supplies and food aid to Lebanon, a Qatari minister said in Beirut on Tuesday, more than two weeks into intense Israeli strikes on the country.

"Today we launched the air bridge with consecutive planes carrying food, shelter materials and medical supplies," said Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater from a public hospital in Beirut.

She said Doha was working "on medium and long-term plans to contain this humanitarian crisis".

Since September 23, Israel has launched an intense air campaign mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, killing more than 1,150 people and displacing upwards of a million people.

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said the Qatari aid "will help cover shortages of medical, relief and support supplies" and will be "a vital push" for the hundreds of thousands of displaced and injured people.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati also met the Qatari minister.

A French plane carrying medical aid also landed in Beirut Tuesday, one of several planeloads of aid that arrived at Lebanon's only international airport since the escalation began.