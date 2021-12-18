Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health announced the detection of the first four Omicron cases in Qatar, the state news agency (QNA) reported.
The ministry added that the four people were citizens and residents who returned to Qatar after traveling abroad, noting that they have been isolated.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Qatar has confirmed 246,188 cases and 614 deaths.
With Qatar confirming the detection of first Omicron cases, all six GCC countries now have at least one Omicron infected patient.
The ministry of health said the country’s effective travel and return policy and robust measures in place are aimed at reducing the risk of Omicron entering Qatar.
The ministry added said that the variant has a high number of mutations and since first being detected it has spread to more than 60 countries around the world. Evidence so far indicates that Omicron spreads faster than other variants, including the Delta variant, so it is vitally important that people follow all preventive measures, the ministry said.
According to a study by Imperial College London, the risk of reinfection with Omicron is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta.