Dubai: The Qatari Ministry of Interior has extended the Hayya Card’s validity for non-resident fans and organisers until Jan 24, 2024, local media reported.
To enter Qatar, cardholders must have a confirmed hotel reservation or approved family/friend accommodation, in addition to a passport valid for 3 months or more upon arrival. Cardholders must also have a health insurance for the duration of stay as well as a return ticket.
With the extension, Hayya Card holders visiting Qatar will enjoy the following benefits:
• “Hayya with Me” feature to invite up to 3 family/friends
• Multiple-entry permit to Qatar
• E-Gate access at state ports
• No fees required
This announcement from the Ministry comes after most Hayya card holders left the country as the initial validity was until January 23, 2023.
The latest announcement now allows Hayya Card holders, both fans and organisers, from outside Qatar to enter the country if conditions are met.