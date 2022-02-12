Cairo: The number of booster shots against COVID-19 administered in Qatar has exceeded the 1 million mark amid a fast-paced mass vaccination campaign in the country, official figures have shown.
The Qatari Ministry of Public Health said that 29,321 booster jabs have been administered in the past 24 hours, raising the total boosters given in the country of 2.7 million people to 1.2 million shots so far.
Around 87.2 per cent of the country’s population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since Qatar initiated an inoculation drive against the infectious disease in December 2020, the ministry added.
Qatar has reported a steady drop in infection rates after an earlier spike that prompted authorities to reimpose several health restrictions.