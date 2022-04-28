Cairo: Qatar has said that holiday of the Muslim Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan will begin Sunday May 1 till May 9 for public sector employees.
An announcement from the royal court said that public sector employees will return to work on May 10, Qatari newspaper Al Sharq reported.
According to the statement, the start and end of the Eid holiday for the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions under supervision of QCB and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority are to be set by the QCB governor.
The Eid holiday for private sector employees in Qatar runs from May 1 to Thursday May 5, according to media reports. Friday and Saturday are a weekend in Qatar.
Eid Al Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2.