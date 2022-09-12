Dubai: On his first state visit to Qatar since taking office in 2014, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi will fly into Doha on Tuesday for a two-day visit.
According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive the Egyptian President on Tuesday. “The visit will pave the way for a new phase of Doha-Cairo relations and take them to the level of a fruitful partnership,” the agency said.
During his visit, Al Sissi will meet with the Emir of Qatar to discuss their bilateral relations as well as a number of regional and global concerns.
In June, Sheikh Tamim visited Cairo where he held talks with Al Sissi on promoting relations between Egypt and Qatar. In March, Qatar announced investments of $4.5 billion in Egypt, which suffers from economic problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
In March, QatarEnergy signed a deal with ExxonMobil to acquire 40 per cent stake in an exploration block, offshore Egypt. According to the deal, QatarEnergy will purchase the interest in the contractor’s share in the North Marakia offshore block.
The block is located approximately five miles offshore Egypt’s northern coast, in the Herodotus basin. An affiliate of ExxonMobil will operate the block with a 60 per cent interest.
Egypt and Qatar restored diplomatic ties in January 2021 following the signing of a reconciliation agreement in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, which ended a three-year rift between Qatar, and Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.