Cairo: Qatar’s major book fair has kicked off in Doha amid precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Khalid bin Khalifa opened the 31st Doha International Book Fair, which will run until January 22.
Some 430 publishing houses from 37 countries are participating in the event, being held under the motto “Knowledge is Light”. The event also features lectures, workshops and manual activities.
The fair is taking place amid an increase in COVID-19 infections in Qatar, which has recently reintroduced restrictions against the virus.
The fair’s attendance this year has been reduced to 30 per cent of its normal capacity and children under 12 are not allowed in.
Earlier this week, Qatar re-imposed several restrictions against the new coronavirus including
a ban on the shisha services at restaurants, reducing operation capacity in shopping centres to 75 per cent, and limiting entry to the fully vaccinated customers.
Other curbs include allowing outdoor social gatherings of up to 15 vaccinated people, and indoor social gatherings of up to of 10 vaccinated people, with the exception of members of the same household.
Public transport capacity has been restricted to 60 per cent.