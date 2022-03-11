Cairo: Starting from Saturday, physical distancing in mosques will be cancelled in Qatar as part of the country’s relaxation of most restrictions against COVID-19.
The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said that beginning Saturday, physical distancing among worshippers will be scrapped in the daily obligatory and weekly Friday prayers.
Women’s prayer places will reopen and children will be allowed into mosques, the ministry added in a statement. Toilets and ablution areas in mosques will reopen too.
As part of the eased measures, worshippers will not be required any more to use personal rugs in mosques, but will have to continue wear protective face masks.
The ministry has urged sufferers of common cold not to go to the mosque.
Earlier this week, Qatar announced relaxing a raft of anti-coronavirus restrictions as COVID-19 infections continue to show a downward trend in the country.
The government has agreed to lift all curbs on operation capacity of public transport and access to public places starting from next Saturday.
Accordingly, all vaccinated citizens, expatriates and foreign visitors and those who have recovered from COVID-19 are allowed to enter indoor public places. Those who are not fully vaccinated are allowed to access these places on condition their total number does not exceed 20 per cent of the overall capacity after undertaking the COVID-19 rapid antigen test authorised by the Ministry of Public Health.
The indoor public places include gyms, wedding halls, sports sites, conferences, exhibitions, restaurants, cafes, recreational centres, theme parks, theatres and cinemas.
All people are required to wear face masks in public indoor places, but they are not required to do so in open air places unless they attend public activities held in markets and exhibitions.