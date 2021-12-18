Cairo: The Cairo Tower, a famed Nileside landmark in the Egyptian capital, lit up in the colours of the Qatari flag as the Gulf state marks its National Day in yet a fresh sign of growing ties between the two countries.
Images circulated on social media showed the Cairo Tower displaying the Qatari flag and emblazoned with an illumination reading in Arabic: “The National Day of the State of Qatar”.
The Qatari embassy in Cairo also posted on its Twitter footage of the 187-metre-high structure illuminating on the occasion.
In recent months, ties have improved between Egypt and Qatar after years of strains.
In August, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad met in Iraq on the sidelines of a regional conference and agreed to promote ties between their countries.
In July, Emir Tamim appointed an ambassador to Egypt, a month after Al Sissi named an envoy to Doha as part of an agreement to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.
In June, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited Qatar, the first visit by such a senior Egyptian official to Doha since the two countries restored diplomatic ties earlier this year.
In January, Egypt signed a declaration at a Gulf summit held in the Saudi city of AlUla ending a dispute between Qatar and a Saudi-led bloc including Cairo.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt had severed diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar in mid-2017.