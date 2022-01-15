Dubai: Women will soon be seen driving taxis in Oman’s capital Muscat and women-only taxis will be available from January 20.
The taxi service will be launched on a trial basis at the Muscat Governorate, media in Oman reported.
The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said it has issued a license for the female taxi service, adding that that local cab service app OTaxi has been given the green light.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry emphasized that the service will start on a trial basis in Muscat Governorate from January 20 and will be expanded to other governorates.
In a similar decision recently, the Saudi traffic department allowed women to have a public taxi permit and established 18 driving schools in various cities of the kingdom.